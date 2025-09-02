FBR reports 16pc rise in monthly tax collection for August 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has reported a 16 percent increase in monthly tax collection for August 2025, along with an 11 percent year-on-year rise, ARY News reported.

According to official figures, the FBR collected Rs 886 billion in August 2025, compared to Rs 765 billion in July 2025. In the same month last year (August 2024), the collection stood at Rs 797 billion.

However, the collection for August 2025 fell short of the target of Rs 951 billion, missing the mark by Rs 64 billion.

During the first two months of the current fiscal year, the total tax collection reached Rs 1,651 billion against the target of Rs 1,698 billion, showing a shortfall of Rs 47 billion.

Earlier, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) successfully met and surpassed its tax collection target for the first month of the current fiscal year.

According to sources, the FBR collected Rs 755 billion in July, exceeding the assigned target of Rs 748 billion.

This performance reflects the government’s renewed focus on revenue generation and tax compliance.

Breakdown of the July collections shows that Rs 324 billion was collected under income tax, while sales tax collections stood at Rs 353 billion.

Additionally, Rs 46 billion was generated through federal excise duty, and Rs 113 billion came from customs duty.

For the ongoing fiscal year, the FBR has been given an ambitious annual tax collection target of Rs 14,131 billion.

Sources emphasised that achieving monthly tax goals is crucial, as it is one of the primary conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the existing financial support program.

The higher-than-expected revenue performance in July is seen as a positive indicator for Pakistan’s economy as it seeks to stabilise its fiscal position and maintain its commitments to international lenders.

Similarly, in a report by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), a total FBR tax collection of Rs. 1,017.8 billion for the fiscal year 2024-25 was mentioned, according to written feedback by the Ministry of Finance, submitted in the Senate.

This was a key achievement in Pakistan’s income-generating efforts, with FBR tax collection presenting remarkable growth across the main categories.