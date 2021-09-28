FBR extends tax-filing hours as traders demand extension in deadline   

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended office hours for September 29 and 30 to facilitate taxpayers as traders have demanded the revenue collection body to extend its deadline for tax filers, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a notification issued by the FBR, all offices of the tax collection body would remain open until 9:00 pm on September 29 and by 12:00 midnight on September 30, the last date for filing the income tax returns.

“The timings have been extended to facilitate the taxpayers,” the spokesman said without elaborating if the deadline would be extended adding all offices would also remain in touch with the bank officials.

Moreover, the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has demanded of the FBR to extend the tax filing deadline besides also calling for abolishing a surcharge on late filers.

The president of the trade body said that the deadline for tax submission should be extended by two months.

“Even the FBR has levied a surcharge of 0.1 percent surcharge on a daily basis which is unacceptable as it could lead to a three percent surcharge monthly and 36 percent surcharge annually,” he said.

The FPCCI chief said that the FBR should refrain from taking anti-business decisions without consulting the stakeholders.