FBR to launch prize scheme for shoppers

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is expected to launch soon a cash prize scheme for customers who purchase through Integrated Tier-1 retailers.

The tax collecting body in a statement said that it has issued the rules for the prize scheme for shoppers of Integrated Tier-1 retailers. However, it added, the date for launch of the scheme will be announced soon.

FBR has issued the rules for Prize scheme for shoppers of Tier-1 integrated retailers. 1/2 @GovtofPakistan @FinMinistryPak — FBR (@FBRSpokesperson) August 11, 2021

Under the scheme, customers who purchase through Tier-1 retailers integrated with the Point of Sale (POS) system will be able to win prizes on submission of authentic sale receipts.

Speaking at a post-budget press conference on June 12, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin had announced the government would launch a prize scheme worth Rs250 million for shoppers to encourage them to get an authentic receipt from retailers.

He said the scheme would encourage the shoppers to get the authentic receipt of their shopping and submit a copy to the FBR to win cash prizes.