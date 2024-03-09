FBR unearth billions of tax evasion scam in Karachi

KARACHI: the Post Clearance Audit team (PCA-North) of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) exposed a massive tax evasion scam in Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the FBR spokesperson, the tax fraud detected by the audit team exposed the tax fraud in a fake import scheme involving embroidery fabric.

The investigation revealed that the goods worth Rs 3.7 billion were illicitly sold under the pretext of tax exemption for the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), and Provincially Administered Tribal Areas (PATA).

Notably, duty-free imported goods were illegally distributed beyond the designated boundaries of FATA and PATA, violating customs regulations.

The customs officials stated that the duty-free imported goods could be sold only within the limits of FATA, and PATA regions.

A case has been promptly filed, leading to the formation of dedicated teams aimed at apprehending the owner of the implicated firm.