FBR urges citizens to file income tax returns as deadline approaches

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) cautioned citizens against last-minute rush, advising them to file their income tax returns before the deadline as there will be no extensions granted, ARY News reported on Saturday.

FBR spokesperson, Bakhtiar Muhammad, urged taxpayers to submit their taxes before September 30, 2024 to boost Pakistan’s economy.

By doing so, the government aims to promote a culture of tax compliance, which is crucial for the country’s economic stability and growth.

The spokesman stated that the date of filing the tax return will not be extended even by a day, the electricity and gas connections of those who have not submitted the returns may be disconnected, while those who have not submitted the returns will have their SIM blocked.

He further added that the individuals facing difficulty in submitting the returns, they can apply and individual relief can be taken from the concerned tax commissioner.

Responding to a query, he said that FBR is committed to improving the capability of our tax system through the application of modern techniques.

This includes leveraging data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to identify and combat tax evasion, upgrading tax infrastructure, and enhancing audit and verification processes, he added.

To support taxpayers, the FBR is providing assistance and simplifying tax laws and procedures, he said.

The Iris portal, a user-friendly tax filing system, is a key initiative in this effort, he said, adding that the FBR is focused on building a motivated, satisfied, dedicated, and professional workforce through training and development programs, fostering a culture of professionalism and integrity and encouraging employee motivation and job satisfaction.