FBR decides to withdraw proposed sales tax on choker

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday decided to withdraw proposed 17 per cent sales tax on choker (bran), ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of FBR, the income tax rate on the turnover of flour mills will remain at 0.25 per cent. He maintained that the omission in the Finance Bill-2021 will be corrected via an amendment.

Read More: FLOUR CRISIS LOOMING AS MILLERS ANNOUNCE COUNTRYWIDE STRIKE

Earlier on June 22, there were fears that the country would be hit by a wheat flour crisis in the days ahead as Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) had announced to go on strike from 24th of June.

Talking to journalists, PFMA Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Yousaf had announced a two-day countrywide strike starting from Thursday in protest against turnover and sales taxes imposed by the government.

He had threatened that the millers would go on strike for an indefinite period from 30th of June if their demands are not accepted. The millers had demanded of the government to withdraw recently imposed 17 per cent GST on bran (Chokar).