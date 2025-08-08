FBR rolls out tax rules for non-filers

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued amendments to the income tax regulations for the fiscal year 2025-26, bringing new changes to broaden the tax base and discouraging non-compliance, ARY News reported.

According to official documents, if non-filers withdraw more than PKR 50,000 daily from bank accounts, they will now face a 0.8% withholding tax on their transactions, up from the previous 0.6% rate.

The new revised tax rules focus on undocumented cash transactions and encourage individuals to file tax returns.

Earlier, the Senate’s Finance Committee had proposed a rise in the threshold to PKR 75,000, but the final rule remains the PKR 50,000 limit.

Every banking company is now authorised to deduct advance adjustable tax from non-filers under this provision.

FBR has also revised tax rules for real estate transactions:

Buyers of the property will benefit from a 1.5% reduction in withholding tax.

Sellers or transferors will face a 1.5% addition in tax with all slabs, planned to adjust capital gains on property sales.

Revised tax rules are reflected in Sections 236C and 236K of the Income Tax Ordinance.

Individuals who have had property for more than 15 years and have declared it in their tax returns will be released from withholding tax under Section 236C.

If the owner has lived in the property during this period, the exclusion still applies.

In addition to the new revised income tax rules, FBR has clarified audit immunity rules: taxpayers whose cases were selected for audit in any of the past three years will not be selected again during that period.

