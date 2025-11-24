CCTV footage of FC Headquarters attack in Peshawar emerges

PESHAWAR: Footage of the suicide blast attempt at the Federal Constabulary (FC) Headquarters in Peshawar has been released, showing a militant detonating explosives at the main gate.

According to details, the attack took place at 8:11 a.m., and the video captures the moment the suicide bomber detonates the device, causing panic in the surrounding area.

Following the initial blast, two more attackers attempted to enter the premises, but security forces responded promptly, preventing further casualties.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan security forces successfully thwarted a suicide attack on the Federal Constabulary (FC) Headquarters in Peshawar, killing three terrorists, confirmed the CCPO Peshawar.

Three FC personnel also embraced martyrdom while thwarting the attack.

According to officials, two explosions occurred near the FC Headquarters in the Saddar area of Peshawar.

The blasts, which were heard from a distance, caused the windows of nearby buildings to shatter. Law enforcement immediately cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

CCPO Peshawar confirmed that the first suicide attacker detonated himself at the headquarters gate at 8:11 a.m., while two others attempted to breach the facility. Federal Constabulary personnel neutralized both attackers at the gate.

IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfikar Hamid said during the confrontation, two FC personnel were martyred and two others injured, with the wounded immediately shifted to hospital for treatment.