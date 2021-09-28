FC soldier martyred in terrorist attack from Iranian territory: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Frontier Corps (FC) soldier embraced martyrdom while another was injured as a result of a terrorist attack from Iranian territory, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Tuesday.

“Terrorists targeted a Frontier Corps border post from Iranian territory with Small Arms fire in general area Chukab, Balochistan,” the ISPR said.

Iranian authorities concerned have been informed about the incident, it added.

Separately today, security forces Tuesday conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in South Waziristan, killing 10 terrorists including four militant commanders.

According to the ISPR, the security forces launched an operation against a hideout of terrorists in South Waziristan, who were involved in planting IEDs, conducting fire raids and target killing of innocent civilians.

“Four commanders were among the 10 militants killed in the operation during an exchange of fire,” the army’s media wing said while elaborating on the raid and added that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the hideout.

It further said that the slain terrorists were planning to conduct more acts of terrorism inside the South Waziristan district. The ISPR vowed that Pakistan Army was determined to root out the menace of terrorism from the country at all costs.