FC to be deployed during LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad

ISLAMABAD: After GHQ excused itself from providing security for sensitive polling stations, the Ministry of Interior has ordered static deployment of Frontier Constabulary (FC) troops outside all highly sensitive and sensitive polling stations during local government elections in Karachi, Hyderabad and Thatta divisions, ARY News reported.

“The competent authority, in exercise of the powers conferred under Article 220 Constitution, is pleased to authorize static deployment of available sufficient enough of Frontier Constabulary to ensure smooth conduct said elections,” the Interior Ministry said in a letter.

Interior Ministry, in its letter to ECP, mentioned that the exact number of troops and area of deployment will be worked out by the electoral watchdog, Home Department, and Government of Sindh in consultation with FC authorities.

The development came after the armed forces refused to arrange static deployment at various polling stations in Karachi and Hyderabad, as part of second phase of LG elections, scheduled for January 15 (Sunday).

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan has summoned an important meeting to make a decision on the second phase of local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions after armed forces excused from providing security for sensitive polling stations.

The Sindh government on Saturday once again urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone the LG polls in Karachi and Hyderabad amid security threats.

In a letter to the election commission, the Sindh government requested to postpone LG polls as the number of army and Rangers personnel required for elections, are not available.

According to sources, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja will chair the meeting. The meeting will be held at 1pm.

GHQ excuses itself from deploying troops

The Pakistan Army once again turned down a request for static deployment of troops outside the “sensitive and most sensitive” polling stations during the local government polls scheduled to be held in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions on January 15.

Through a letter, the Ministry of Interior on Saturday informed the Election Commission of Pakistan that the ECP’s request seeking additional deployment of Army and Rangers outside the polling stations had been taken up with the military operations directorate, General Headquarters (GHQ).

“In response, MO Dte (military operations directorate), GHQ has stated that as already intimated given current deployment and very high number of sensitive and most sensitive polling stations, required static deployment and security cover to polling staff and material as desired by [ECP] is not possible,” a letter from the interior ministry to the commission read.

It is pertinent to mention here that ECP has categorised all 8,924 polling stations for the upcoming LG polls as either sensitive or most sensitive.

