President issues ordinance to transform Frontier Constabulary to nationwide federal force

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has promulgated the Frontier Constabulary (Reorganization) Ordinance, 2025, transforming the Frontier Constabulary (FC) into the Federal Constabulary, a nationwide federal force with expanded jurisdiction, ARY News reported.

The ordinance, effective immediately, was issued to amend the Frontier Constabulary Act of 1915, following approval from the federal cabinet.

The newly restructured Federal Constabulary will have the authority to operate across all four provinces, Islamabad Capital Territory, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

This is major shift from the FC’s previous role, which was primarily focused on maintaining law and order in border areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Under the ordinance, the federal government will appoint an Inspector General to lead the Federal Constabulary. The force will be organized into divisions, each led by a wing commander equivalent to the rank of Deputy Inspector General.

The Federal Constabulary will consist of two main divisions: a Security Division, comprising existing FC personnel, and a Federal Reserve Division, dedicated to anti-riot operations and special protection duties.

The ordinance empowers the federal government to recruit a Federal Reserve Force to maintain law and order. The Federal Constabulary’s responsibilities will include controlling riots, ensuring internal security, counterterrorism, and providing protection. To support its nationwide operations, recruitment will be conducted across the country, with offices established in various regions.

The force will be commanded by officers from the Police Service of Pakistan under the restructured framework, ensuring professional oversight and coordination with other law enforcement agencies. This transformation is aimed at enhancing Pakistan’s internal security infrastructure to address emerging challenges effectively.