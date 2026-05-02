FCC declares extra lifetime perks to retired chief secretaries unlawful

ISLAMABAD: Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) has declared a notification of Balochistan government as void regarding lifetime extra perks to former chief secretaries of the province.

The constitutional court termed the notification of extra lifetime privileges as unlawful, which was issued with the approval of the Chief Minister of Balochistan and dismissed the appeal of the Chief Secretary Balochistan.

Justice Aamer Farooq written the court verdict comprises of four pages.

“Every government step against the law stands without justification,” the court said in its decision.

“There is no justification in the law for additional lifetime perks to retired chief secretaries and their widows,” decision read.

“The pension and other facilities on retirement could only be given according to the law,” court verdict read.

As per the law the finance department could formulate rules regarding salary, pensions and other privileges. “The minister of finance or chief secretary have no authority with regard to government employees’ privileges and pensions”.

“In this case the chief minister of Balochistan has approved additional facilities, which is against the law,” court said. “The constitution only allows such steps which stand legally permissible”.

The Balochistan government had granted extra lifetime facilities to ex-chief secretaries and their widows. The Balochistan High Court had declared the additional perks against the law and the provincial government had filed an appeal in the constitutional court against the high court’s decision.