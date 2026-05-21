FCC petition seeks restoration of Ali Amin Gandapur as KP CM

ISLAMABAD: A petition has been filed in the Federal Constitutional Court seeking restoration of Ali Amin Gandapur as the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A petition filed by Sher Afzal Marwat in the constitutional court pleaded to the FCC to declare the former KP chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s resignation as unconstitutional and void.

“De-notifying Gandapur has been unlawful and in collision with the constitution,” petitioner argued.

His resignation was taken on the dictation of a convicted and disqualified person, petition read.

The petition also seeks abrogation of the notification of Sohail Afridi’s appointment as chief minister of the province and restoration of Ali Amin Gandapur as chief minister.

Petitioner also argued that the resignation of Gandapur was taken by applying pressure thus the resignation has not been legitimate.

Applicant pleaded to the court that all official decisions made in result of unconstitutional measures should also been declared as cancelled.