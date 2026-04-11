FDA demolishes illegal housing scheme, seals office on Narwala Road

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has intensified its crackdown on illegal housing colonies, demolishing an unauthorized scheme and sealing its office on Narwala Road.

FDA spokesman said here on Friday that FDA Enforcement Team carried out an operation under the supervision of the Director of Town Planning, Asma Mohsin, and the Deputy Director of Town Planning, Faran Siddiqui.

During inspections of various housing schemes, the FDA team found that an illegal scheme named “Grand City” was being developed on the land located in Chak No.59-JB on Narwala Road without fulfilling legal requirements.

Taking prompt action, the enforcement staff demolished the under-construction structures in the scheme, sealed its office, and seized the office equipment, he added.

He said that the developer has been directed to complete all mandatory legal and departmental requirements for establishing a housing scheme. In case of further violations, criminal proceedings could also be initiated against the responsible persons, he added.

He also advised the general public to remain cautious about illegal housing schemes and avoid investing in such projects.

He urged the citizens to verify the legal status of any housing scheme before purchasing plots or making investments. In this connection, Town Planning Department FDA can also be contacted for verification and guidance, he added.