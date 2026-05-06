ISLAMABAD: The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has directed school teachers in Islamabad to learn graphic design and video editing, ARY News reported.

The FDE has issued a notification regarding the commencement of these training sessions for teachers across the federal capital. According to the directive, teachers are required to attend training for Canva and other IT programs, even during weekly holidays.

As per the notification, the initial workshops will be held on May 8 and May 9 (Friday and Saturday). The training program will continue across different sectors of the capital from May 8 to May 15, with sessions scheduled from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

The notification further states that a total of 430 teachers from Model Colleges and schools in the Urban, Sihala, Tarnol, Bhara Kahu, and Nilore sectors will participate in these specialized workshops.

Earlier, Paklaunch, Pakistan’s leading innovation and startup community, convened premier stakeholders at UNConference 26, powered by aik digital, at Mövenpick Centaurus Mall, Islamabad, on April 29–30, 2026.

Building on the success of previous global and national editions, the two-day UnConference brought together 100 selected founders, investors, and leaders for one purpose: to create high-value partnerships, direct investment access, and the relationships that build Pakistan’s next success stories.

This year’s edition holds special significance: April 29, the event’s opening day, marked the sixth anniversary of Paklaunch, which was founded on that same date in 2020 as a single WhatsApp group of seven friends. UNConference 26 is powered by aik digital — “aik,” by BankIslami, Pakistan’s first Islamic digital banking platform and continues a series of successful gatherings that have become a fixture on the country’s tech calendar.

The event further advances Paklaunch’s mission of enabling meaningful connections and fostering collaboration across Pakistan’s rapidly growing startup ecosystem. About UNConference 26 Unlike traditional conferences, UNConference 26 follows an open-space format where participants co-create the agenda on the day of the event.