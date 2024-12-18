FDI in Pakistan rises to $219 mln in November 2024: SBP

Pakistan recorded 31per cent surge in Foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first five months of the current fiscal year, ARY News reported on Wednesday, quoting SBP report.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported a net FDI inflow of $219 million in November, reflecting a 27% increase compared to the same period last year.

The data showed a 65% month-on-month increase, with a surge of $133 million recorded in October of the current fiscal year.

According to the SBP, Chinese companies accounted for 60% of FDI, with an investment of $469 million from July to November in FY25, followed by Hong Kong, whose investment rose to 44%, reaching $116 million.

The United Kingdom contributed $113 million in FDI in FY25, an increase from $100 million in the same period of FY24.

In terms of sector-specific investment, the power division, a sector historically facing challenges in Pakistan, noted a 51% increase in FDI, amounting to $454 million compared to $249 million in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

The financial sector attracted $249 million in FDI this year, up from $247 million the previous year, followed by the gas sector, which received $125 million during the same period, with an increase of 27%.

In a separate development, Pakistan’s current account balance remained in surplus for the fourth consecutive month, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

According to reports, the State Bank of Pakistan has reported a current account surplus of $729 million for November 2024, marking the highest surplus since February 2015. The surplus reflects a positive trend in the country’s economic indicators, showing an improvement in the balance of payments.