Fear of unrest: AJK writes to federal govt for urgent security reinforcements

ISLAMABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government on Friday wrote a letter to the federal government requesting additional security forces, ARY News reported.

In the letter, the regional administration urgently pressed for the deployment of supplementary security personnel, citing the current law and order situation in AJK.

The communication explicitly stated that the protest activities organised by the outlawed Action Committee are feared to disrupt and harm the peace of the region.

Earlier, four personnel of the AJK) Police were allegedly abducted by members of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) while travelling to Rawalakot for duty.

The abducted officers were identified as Selection Grade Constable Shahid Shafiq, Selection Grade Constable Muhammad Sagheer, Constable Muhammad Ishtiaq and Constable Zeeshan Ishaq.

Officials said the four policemen were on their way from their homes to Rawalakot when they were intercepted and taken away by JAAC members. They added that the officers remain in captivity.

According to officials, the alleged abduction came after the Rawalakot sit-in failed to attract significant public participation. Authorities claimed some JAAC members then resorted to unlawful activities and attempted to disrupt law and order in the area.

Officials also alleged that the same group had previously abducted an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and subjected him to severe torture, and was also involved in an attack on the Combined Military Hospital (CMH).

Authorities said investigations are underway to secure the release of the four policemen and take legal action against those responsible.

The banned Joint Awami Action Committee’s (JAAC) chief, Umar Nazeer, had also issued public threats to traders in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), according to official statements.

Authorities said the JAAC’s disruptive elements began intimidating AJK shopkeepers. Nazeer is alleged to be distributing “traitor certificates” to those who kept shops open during the strike.

In a statement attributed to him, Nazeer warned: “Those who open shops in Azad Kashmir will always be remembered as traitors. We will mark which shop belongs to a traitor, which to a facilitator.” He cited an example from Bagh, claiming a bakery owner who opened during the strike had to sell and flee.

Officials and analysts said the public has rejected the committee’s call for shutdowns. “In reality, it is the banned agitation committee’s leaders who have become enemies of poor shopkeepers. After the public rejected their appeal to close shops, they are now trying to enforce strikes through threats,” experts said.

Authorities described the threats to peaceful traders as a sign of desperation and “economic terrorism” by disruptive elements.