Fearing arrest, Ahsan Iqbal’s brother moves IHC for bail

ISLAMABAD: Fearing his possible arrest at the hands of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal’s brother approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday seeking bail in the Rawalpindi Metro Bus contract case.

Mustafa Kamal filed a bail petition in the IHC stating that he has got to know through his sources that the anti-corruption watchdog’s chairman has issued warrants for his arrest in the case.

Citing media reports, the petitioner said Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has also been summoned by the bureau for investigation in the case.

He said he has been cooperating with the bureau in its investigation into the case. Last year, he added, NAB had stated before the high court that it didn’t need to arrest him but later in April put his name on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Kamal, the owner of the Horti Group, was awarded a contract worth Rs448 million, for landscaping and horticulture works along the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro Bus project.