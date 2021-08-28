Fearing arrest dacoit commits ‘suicide’ in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: Fearing arrest, an alleged dacoit in Gujranwala on Saturday committed suicide, ARY News reported.

As per details, dacoit identified as Qasim went climbing the roof of the house during a police raid in the Ferozewala area of Punjab, yesterday.

The police party and the neighbours tried their best to assure the dacoit to come down and surrender himself to the police but failed.

Later, the dacoit shot himself with a pistol and ended his life. The body has been moved to a nearby hospital for autopsy.

