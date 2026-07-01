KARACHI: “People commenting over the local government system in Sindh first bring the local bodies to work in their own provinces”, Sindh’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Wednesday.

“The people of those areas are passing resolutions, where the local government system is non-existent, local councils not even exist in Islamabad,” Murad Ali Shah said while talking to media in Karachi.

“We also want an improvement in Sindh’s local government system,” chief minister said.

Murad Ali Shah also condemned 12 to 18 hours power load shedding in Karachi. “There is 18 hours loadshedding in the city, while the federal government denying permission to install the power plants,” he said.

“Federal government refuses to grant us permission for installation of solar and wind power generation plants,” CM Shah said.

“We don’t know what the issue is and when will it end,” he added.