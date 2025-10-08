Federal Board introduces new grading formula for SSC, HSSC

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced a new grading formula, which will come into effect from 2026 for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations, while the same system will be implemented for FA and FSc examinations from 2027.

Under the new grading structure, students securing 96% to 100% marks will receive an “A++” grade, while those scoring 91% to 95% will be awarded an “A+” grade.

Similarly, marks between 86% and 90% will correspond to an “A” grade, 81% to 85% to “B++”, and 76% to 80% to “B+”.

Students achieving 71% to 75% will receive a “B” grade, while 61% to 70% will be marked as “C+” and 51% to 60% as “C”. Those obtaining 40% to 50% will receive a “D (Emerging)” grade in the Federal Board.

Candidates scoring below 40% will be classified as “Ungraded”, though such students may be eligible to reappear in the examination if they meet the prescribed conditions in the Federal Board.

An FBISE official said during the said meeting of IBCC, all examination boards of the country had agreed for adopting revised grading system and new passing marks formula, however, it is yet to be seen, whether they will implement it or not.