Matric, inter students to get grace marks under new grading system

KARACHI: A sigh of relief for matric and intermediate students in Pakistan with the new grading system introduced by the Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC), ARY News reported.

The passing marks have been increased from 33% to 40%, and students will now receive up to 5 grace marks, which can be applied to a maximum of two subjects. However, if a student fails in a third subject, these grace marks won’t be applicable.

Initially, there was a proposal to increase the grace marks to 7, but it was rejected by the majority of member at the IBCC meeting. The new system will reduce competition among students and alleviate stress associated with achieving high scores.

The assessment framework will standardize nationwide examinations, providing equal educational opportunities for all students.

Read more: New grading system for matric, Inter students introduced

The development came after the Sindh government announced a new grading system for matric and inter students, replacing the traditional numbering system with grades.

The system, which will be implemented starting 2025, aims to provide a more comprehensive evaluation of students’ performance.

Under the new system, formulated by the Inter-Board Coordination Committee (IBCC), students will be awarded grades based on their scores, ranging from ‘Exceptional’ for 95% and above to ‘Unsatisfactory’ for 40% and below.

The policy has abolished the first, second, and third positions, and will instead focus on providing a more nuanced assessment of students’ abilities.

The new grading system is as follows;