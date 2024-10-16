New grading system for matric, Inter students introduced

The Sindh government has announced a new grading system for matric and inter students, replacing the traditional numbering system with grades, ARY News reported.

The system, which will be implemented starting 2025, aims to provide a more comprehensive evaluation of students’ performance.

Under the new system, formulated by the Inter-Board Coordination Committee (IBCC), students will be awarded grades based on their scores, ranging from ‘Exceptional’ for 95% and above to ‘Unsatisfactory’ for 40% and below.

The policy has abolished the first, second, and third positions, and will instead focus on providing a more nuanced assessment of students’ abilities.

The new grading system is as follows;

95% and above: A++ (Exceptional)

90-94%: A+ (Outstanding)

85-89%: A (Excellent)

80-84%: B++grade (Very Good)

75-79%: B+ (Good)

70-74%: B (Fairly good)

60-69%: C (Above Average)

50-59%: D (Average)

40-49%: E (Below Average)

Below 40%: U (Unsatisfactory)

It is important to note here that in 2022 the nationwide committee of chairmen of the educational boards had decided to replace the existing grading policy at the inter [grade XII] and matric [grade X] levels with a 10-point system across the country.

Under the new proposed grading policy, the minimum passing marks had been increased from 33 to 40, while the term “F” or “Fail” would be removed from the student’s examination remarks and in its place a new term “U” means unsatisfactory would be introduced.

However, Sindh became the first province to introduce the new grading system whereas Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, are yet to replace the traditional numbering.