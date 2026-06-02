Federal Budget likely to be put off to new date

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided against presenting the FY2026-27 federal budget on June 05, sources said.

The next fiscal year’s budget is likely to be rescheduled to June 10 or 12.

The government, however, doesn’t take the final decision with regard to the new date of announcement of the next year’s budget.

Meanwhile, the National Economic Council’s (NEC) session, which was scheduled on June 03 (Wednesday), has also been postponed.

Read More: IMF pushes Pakistan to withdraw more tax concessions in upcoming budget

“The change in budget schedule, has been made owing to the regional election in Gilgit-Baltistan”, according to sources. Moreover, further talks are likely with the IMF over the development budget and other budget-related issues, sources added.

The federal budget for 2026-27 was earlier scheduled to be presented in the National Assembly on June 5, 2026, with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb delivering the budget speech.