Federal cabinet approves HEC Amendment Bill 2023

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has given approval to the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Amendment Bill 2023, ARY News reported on Monday.

The federal cabinet approved the HEC Amendment Bill and the prime minister has been given the controlling authority of the Higher Education Commission.

The premier has been granted powers to remove an HEC chairman before the expiry of the employment period. Prior to the amendment, the HEC chairman is only answerable to the chief executive of the federal government.

After the amendments, HEC becomes the only regulatory authority of all higher education institutions across the country. The government has also removed the clause for declaring the HEC chairman’s powers equivalent to the federal minister.

After the 18th amendment, HEC powers had been reduced.

READ: Federal Cabinet gets briefing on Pakistan-IMF $3bn deal

Earlier in the day, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, the cabinet approved in principle the Higher Education Commission Amendment Bill 2023. The approval of the amendment bill would bring innovation in the system of higher education according to the requirements of the present era.

The cabinet also sanctioned the Federal Urdu University for Arts, Science and Technology Amendment Bill 2023. The amendment would bring reforms in the university and promote research. It also approved the National Commission for Human Development Amendment Ordinance 2002.

The cabinet also sanctioned sending of the Private Security Services Regulatory Bill to the CCLC. Under the bill, a Private Security Services Regulatory Authority would be established to oversee the security system.