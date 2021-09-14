Federal cabinet decides against raising salaries of lawmakers

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has decided against raising the salaries of the lawmakers up to 10 per cent, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The federal cabinet met with Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan in the chair in Islamabad, here today to discuss a 14-point agenda, including raise in salaries of the lawmakers.

The cabinet decided not to raise the salaries of the lawmakers. The salaries to remain unchanged, the federal cabinet decided.

Briefing the media, after the cabinet meeting, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry said that the decision not to raise salaries of lawmakers has been taken as a part of austerity drive, launched by the PTI government, after coming into power.

The cabinet endorsed the decisions made by the ECC made on September 9.

It is to be noted that the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs had forwarded the matter related to the salary raise of lawmakers to the federal cabinet. Sources had said that the move to raise lawmakers’ salaries was a routine matter.

Apart from rejecting the rise in salaries for the lawmakers, the cabinet mulled over to end additional duty on heavy commercial vehicles for vendors.

The Ministry of Interior presented a summary regarding the appointments of members in the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), whereas, the draft law of Quaid-e-Azam Foundation Act 2021 was also included in the agenda, sources told ARY News.

The cabinet also discussed the decision regarding the imposition of an operational emergency on the matter of the FBR data hack.