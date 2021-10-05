Federal cabinet decides to hold next elections under new census

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has chaired the session of the federal cabinet today to discuss a nine-point agenda, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The federal cabinet members have given the approval of several items of the agenda. The participants also reviewed the country’s political and economic situation.

Sources told ARY News that no consultation was made in the federal cabinet session regarding the extension of tenure of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman.

The federal cabinet has partially approved the recommendations for holding the seventh population census in the country besides giving approval of the deployment of armed forces for holding the new census.

READ: NAB ORDINANCE TO BE ISSUED TOMORROW, SAYS AG KHALID JAWED

It has been decided to organise the next elections under the new population census.

Sources said that Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) opposed some recommendations regarding the procedures of the census. The opposition was made by the Federal Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem and Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Aminul Haque.

The MQM-P demanded to adopt the de facto method to hold a fresh census, however, the political party went in favour of the recommendations for the census. Aminul Haque suggested including an individual in the population of the area of the current residence.

During the session, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the probe will be launched against those named in the Pandora Papers. He added that no action will be taken against those who have been cleared in the probe.

The premier said that the federal government constituted an investigation cell that will ensure a transparent inquiry. He said that the cases will be referred to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

While addressing a press conference after the federal cabinet session, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that the members held a debate on the de facto method of the census. He said that the population count was conducted after imposing the curfew during the census as per the de facto method.

He said that the federal cabinet listened to all stances and it is likely that modern devices will be used in the fresh census besides getting assistance from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

He said that the concerned authority told the federal cabinet that it will complete its preparations for the fresh census within two years. He added that the tenure of the government could be extended in any untoward situation.

Fawad Chaudhry announced that the federal government will celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi PBUH with religious fervour and Ashra Rehmatul Lil Alameen PBUH will be observed from 3 to 13 Rabiul Awwal.

Electronic Voting Machines (EVM)

Fawad Chaudhry said that the matter related to the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) was also discussed in the federal cabinet session. He said that the government has made all-out efforts to convince the opposition leaders and the process of talks will be continued.

“Our aim is holding the transparent elections. It is our stance that there is no flaw in the current electoral system, however, all people take a unanimous decision regarding the use of EVMs. I want to ask the opposition to seriously play its role in this regards.”

Pandora Papers

The information minister said that a briefing was given to the federal cabinet members regarding the revelations of the Pandora Papers. The federal government had initially established an investigation cell on Pandora Papers revelations regarding the offshore companies of more than 700 Pakistanis.

“The investigation cell will initially divide the heads of the companies into three categories. Category 1 is about the offshore company while Category 2 will filter out those who have established the offshore company and then laundered money. Those who had not disclosed their offshore companies will be sent into Category 3.

Seasonal electricity package

Fawad Chaudhry said that the season electricity package was approved by the federal cabinet. He added that consumers who are using less amount of gas will be given of a discount of Rs7 per unit of electricity.

He said that the Minister for Power sent the important project to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for its approval. He added that the gas consumption is more than electricity in the country.

E-system of ministries

Fawad Chaudhry said that the federal cabinet discussed linking all ministries with e-system. He said that Pakistan harvested bumper crops of wheat, rice, sugarcane and corn.

He said that a committee comprising of him, Hammad Azhar and Murad Saeed was constituted to scrutinise the records of the contract system. The committee will present a report to the federal cabinet after scrutinising the records of the contract system.

NAB chairman, ordinance

Fawad Chaudhry said that the government gave a very clear stance that it will not consult the opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif regarding the appointment of the NAB chairman. He added that consulting Shehbaz Sharif is tantamount to asking for the name of the next NAB chairman from a thief.

The information minister said that the matter of an ordinance regarding the NAB chairman did not come under discussion in the federal cabinet session. He, however, said that the ordinance regarding the NAB chairman has been completed and it will be unveiled on Wednesday (tomorrow).

Through the ordinance, the federal government wanted to empower the accountability courts.

Financial relief

The information minister said that PM Imran Khan directed the finance minister to provide relief to the poor. He said that the country is importing 60 per cent pulses from New Zealand and Australia.

He detailed that the government procured COVID-19 vaccines worth $1.1 billion this year. He added that the currency will stabilise and inflation will be controlled soon.