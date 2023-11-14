Federal cabinet likely to okay electricity tariff hike

KARACHI: The summary for another 1.72 per unit electricity tariff hike for Karachi will be presented before the federal cabinet tomorrow, citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Following the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) decision, the summary for Rs1.72 per unit electricity tariff hike for K-Electric consumers will be presented before the federal cabinet.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet made the decision on the Uniform Quarterly Tariff Adjustments for K-Electric consumers, approving a hike of Rs1.72 per unit.

It has been decided that the tariff rationalization guidelines already issued to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) shall be applicable on the consumption of July, August, and September 2023 to be recovered from K-Electric consumers in December 2023, January 2024, and February 2024, respectively.

Sources said that Rs1.25 per unit would be hiked in terms of quarterly adjustment from January to March 2023, whereas, Rs0.47 per unit would be increased in terms of quarterly adjustment from October to December 2023.

Sources added that the decision was taken to maintain uniform electricity tariffs across the country.