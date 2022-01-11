Federal cabinet decides against imposing lockdown in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Federal cabinet has decided against imposing lockdown in the country despite a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases besides approving the filing of a disqualification plea against Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif over a guarantee he submitted before Lahore High Court (LHC) regarding the return of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif from London, ARY NEWS reported.

Sharing details of the decisions taken by the federal cabinet meeting headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan during a presser, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the COVID cases have seen a two-time surge recently, however, the cabinet has decided against imposing a lockdown.

People are advised to wear facemasks, maintain social distancing and vaccinate themselves, he said and added that the cabinet decided that there was no need for a lockdown in the country in the current situation.

Diqualification plea agaist Shehbaz Sharif

Further speaking during the presser, Fawad Chaudhry said that the cabinet has decided to approach the Lahore High Court (LHC) against Shehbaz Sharif, who was a guarantor in the case allowing abroad medical treatment of Nawaz Sharif.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“It has been 17 months since Nawaz Sharif fraudulently went abroad and had not received any treatment since then,” he said and added that the Punjab government has already rejected the extension pleas of Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistan High Commission in London have asked the Sharif family twice to submit latest medical reports, however, they refused to do so.

He said that Shehbaz Sharif was equally responsible for the fraud committed by Nawaz Sharif and the cabinet has directed the attorney general to raise the issue with the LHC.

“A disqualification plea will be filed against Shehbaz Sharif over submitting a fake affidavit before the court,” he said.

Murree tragedy

Fawad Chaudhry further spoke regarding a briefing on Murree tragedy to the cabinet and said that the Punjab government has formed a committee to probe the matter.

“Hundreds of thousands of people were evacuated from Murree within hours,” he said and added that the KP and Punjab government are round the clock monitoring the situation at tourist spots.

He said that it has emerged that authorities should issue a specific warning for the tourist spots to avoid such tragedies in future.

Comments

comments