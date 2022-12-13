Federal cabinet meeting rescheduled

ISLAMABAD: Due to the busy schedule of Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, the meeting of the federal cabinet has been rescheduled, ARY News reported Tuesday.

The meeting that was earlier scheduled to take place in the morning now will be held at 6.30 pm, today. The federal cabinet will discuss a three-point agenda during the meeting.

According to the agenda, the federal cabinet will give approval to the agreement related to the construction of Reko Diq project. Sources said that the Petroleum Division will brief the Cabinet on the Reko Diq project.

The federal cabinet will also give regulatory approvals to the Reko Diq project.

The cabinet meeting will ratify the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meetings held on December 11.

Read more: Reko Diq deal is legal, rules SC on presidential reference

The cabinet will also give approval to the federal government and Balochistan government’s funding plan related to Reko Diq project which were approved by the ECC.

Reko Diq is one of the world’s largest undeveloped copper-gold mines. The project is being restarted after remaining on hold since 2011.

Last week, the Supreme Court (SC) in its ruling said that the new deal on the Reko Diq gold and copper mining project in Balochistan is legal. The reference was moved by President Arif Alvi under Article 186 of the Constitution of Pakistan in the Reko Diq Project on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

