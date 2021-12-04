Federal cabinet meeting summoned to discuss Sialkot tragedy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the session of the federal cabinet on Tuesday to discuss a 17-point agenda, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The federal cabinet will review the political, economic and security situation of the country. The cabinet will also discuss the Sialkot incident while the federal cabinet would be taken into confidence regarding the investigation being carried out in the case.

The federal cabinet would be briefed on vacant posts of MDs, CEOs in different national institutions. The meeting will give approval to visa process for international NGOs.

OGRA report 2019-20 will be presented in the cabinet meeting while the appointment of CEOs in Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) and Tribal Areas Electricity Supply Company (TESCO) has been included in cabinet’s 17-point agenda.

In a previous cabinet meeting, the session approved gas load management plan for the winter season in order to better deal with the gas shortage.

The federal cabinet session had approved the supply of 50,000 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan on a humanitarian basis.

