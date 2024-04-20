Federal cabinet removes 65 years maximum age limit for key appointments

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has removed the 65 years maximum age limit for key appointments, citing sources ARY News reported on Saturday.

The decision will clear the way for new appointments with up to two-million rupees monthly salary, sources said.

According to sources, the cabinet has granted approval of amendments in Special Professional Pay Scales Policy 2019. The cabinet has made amendments with approval of a circulation summary.

“Now there will not be maximum age limit for appointees under the special professional pay scales,” according to sources. Appointments can be made or extended after 65 years age, sources said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had constituted a committee headed by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb. The committee had submitted its recommendations, sources said. “It was necessary to amend the 2019 policy to create a talent pool,” government sources said.

“The government has decided to enhance the working level of federal ministries and divisions,” according to sources. “The government is working over creating a talent pool of the international standards, for which services of the talented professionals, technical experts and consultants will be hired,” government sources added.