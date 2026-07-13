ISLAMABAD: A reshuffle of the federal cabinet is highly likely, with changes expected across several key ministries, ARY News reported citing sources on Monday.

According to sources, some ministers are expected to be replaced, while the portfolios of several others will be reassigned. The inclusion of new members into the cabinet is also under active consideration.

Sources added that new ministers from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be inducted into the cabinet.

To facilitate this, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has consulted the political leadership regarding an increase in the number of cabinet ministers from coalition parties.

Sources hinted at the likely inclusion of more ministers from the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

A final decision regarding the cabinet reshuffle is expected to be taken within the next few days.

Once approved by the Prime Minister, the formal changes to the federal cabinet will be officially announced, sources said.