Federal cabinet ‘reviews’ SC verdict in Imran Khan case

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) on Friday chaired a meeting of the federal cabinet to ‘review’ Supreme Court’s verdict in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan arrest case, ARY News reported, quoting well-informed sources.

The federal cabinet is meeting to discuss the post-Imran Khan arrest situation and Supreme Court’s verdict that nullified his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case by NAB.

The meeting also discussed the country’s overall political and economic situation.

The federal cabinet also approved decisions made by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

Read more: IMRAN KHAN’S RELEASE ORDERS ISSUED AS ARREST DECLARED ‘ILLEGAL’ BY SUPREME COURT OF PAKISTAN

On Thursday, Supreme Court of Pakistan termed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief arrest “illegal” minutes after PTI chief reached Supreme Court after a three-member bench ordered the authorities to produce him before the court.

The three-member bench comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah along with the CJP, while hearing the former prime minister’s plea against his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case, termed Khan’s arrest by Rangers from inside courtroom “illegal” and ordered his immediate release.