Cabinet session approves 26th Constitutional Amendment draft

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet session chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved the draft of the 26th constitutional amendment, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Earlier, the prime minister informed the cabinet about his meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari.

The cabinet members were informed about the reply received from JUI leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Federal Minister of Law Azam Nazir Tarar and the Attorney General briefed the cabinet about the draft of the constitutional amendment.

The session also considered over some proposed changes in the draft of the 26th constitutional amendment.

Federal cabinet at the end approved the draft of amendments in the constitution.

Shehbaz Sharif before the cabinet session held an important meeting with President Zardari. Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also attended the meeting.

The meeting considered over the final strategy for passage of the amendment package.

The ruling coalition has decided to pass the constitutional amendment today at any cost, sources added.

The cabinet decision has been taken for the sake of development and public welfare in the best national interest the prime minister said after the cabinet session.

“After economic stability, a milestone has been achieved for the constitutional stability and the rule of law,” Shehbaz Sharif said. “We will continue to work hard for national development, prosperity and stability as promised to the people,” he added.