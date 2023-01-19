Federal cabinet swells to 77 members

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N-led coalition government’s federal cabinet swelled to 77 members after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday appointed Fahad Haroon as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM), ARY News reported.

Fahad Haroon’s position would be equivalent to Minister of State.

With the addition of another special assistant, the cabinet now consists of 34 federal ministers, seven ministers of state, four advisers to the PM and 32 SAPMs.

Also Read: PM appoints one more SAPM as cabinet swells to 73 members

In September, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appointed eight special assistants, including Raza Rabbani, Irshad Ahmed Khan, Faisal Karim Kundi, Mahesh Kumar Malani, Faisal Karim Kundi, Sardar Salim Haider, Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi and Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha.

Comments