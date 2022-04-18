Federal Cabinet to take oath tonight, says Khursheed Shah

ISLAMABAD: People’s Party Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Monday said that the federal cabinet will take oath at 8:30 PM today, ARY News reported.

Khursheed Shah, a seasoned politician and former leader of opposition in National Assembly, in an informal chat with media said that 36 members’ federal cabinet will take oath tonight at 8:30.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have 14 ministers and PPP 11 members in the federal cabinet of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Four ministers of JUI-F and seven cabinet members from other allied parties will be included in the cabinet, Khursheed Shah said.

The government’s spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb earlier disclosed that the federal cabinet has been finalized and will be announced soon today.

“It was a lengthy process of consultations over the cabinet among the allied parties, which has been finalized and soon to be announced,” PML-N leader said.

According to earlier reports, People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto could be considered for the post of foreign minister.

In addition, Rana Sanaullah may become the Interior Minister, and Marriyum Aurangzeb may get the portfolio of Information Ministry.

There were reports that Miftah Ismail will likely to be given the post of Adviser Finance to the PM.

