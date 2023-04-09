Federal cabinet to finalise strategy against SC verdict tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned another session of the federal cabinet on Monday (tomorrow) to finalise the government’s strategy against the Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict for the Punjab elections, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The federal cabinet session will be held under the chair of PM Shehbaz Sharif once again on Monday to finalise the strategy against the SC verdict ordering the organisation of Punjab elections.

PM Sharif also chaired the cabinet session today in which the members mulled over the detailed verdict of the top court’s four judges. Moreover, they also held consultations on the National Assembly (NA) resolution against the SC verdict passed on April 6.

During today’s meeting, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar briefed the constitutional and legal matters about the top court’s ruling to the federal cabinet members.

The finance and law ministries were directed to seek guidance from the Parliament for the disbursement of funds for the Punjab polls. The finance ministry was also directed to present a summary before the cabinet members tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, the federal cabinet failed to make a decision for issuing funds to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the Punjab elections.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired an important session of the federal cabinet today. The cabinet members decided to expand the scope of consultations for issuing funds to the ECP for the Punjab elections.

The cabinet members decided to take the matter to the Parliament, sources told ARY News.

“The cabinet members said that there are two different rulings of the Supreme Court (SC) which increased confusion for the federal government. Some members suggested to partially releasing funds to the election commission to avoid facing contempt of court charges,” sources added.

