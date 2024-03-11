Federal cabinet to take oath today

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet of Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif is likely to take oath today (Monday), ARY News reported.

President Asif Ali Zardari will administer oath to the newly appointed ministers of the federal cabinet led by PM Shehbaz.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held at 3 pm today in Aiwan-e-Sadr Islamabad.

PM Shehbaz Sharif consulted with his elder brother Nawaz Sharif and finalised names for the federal cabinet, with Ishaq Dar dropping out of the race to become finance minister.

Sources told ARY News that Ishaq Dar, a close Sharif family associate and four-time finance minister, will be handed over the portfolio of foreign minister.

According to sources, renowned bankers Muhammad Aurangzeb Khan and Shamshad Akhtar are likely to become the advisers to prime minister on finance and revenue.

Akhtar has been a key part of the recent caretaker government that has been praised by the IMF for “decisive policy efforts” to maintain stability.

Furthermore, sources claimed that Khawaja Muhammad Asif will retain the charge of the defense ministry. Ahsan Iqbal is in line for planning minister, Ataullah Tarar for information minister, and Musadik Malik for energy ministry.

Meanwhile, Jalil Abbas Jilani and Tariq Fatemi will become advisers and special assistants on foreign affairs, respectively. Former Punjab chief minister Mohsin Naqvi will be appointed as an adviser on the interior ministry.