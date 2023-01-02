Federal Cabinet to take up four-point agenda tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the meeting of the federal cabinet tomorrow (Tuesday) to take up four-point written agenda, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the meeting of the federal cabinet, with Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, will take several important decisions on matters related to economic situation of the country.

The prime minister will hold consultations with the cabinet members regarding the political and economic situation of the country.

Sources told ARY News that the cabinet would approve a drug belonging to the hardship category. Moreover, the meeting would also approve the reduction in prices of 20 medicines.

The cabinet is likely to grant permission to tax directory 2020 of parliamentarians. The cabinet members would also be apprised of the decision taken in National Security Committee (NSC) meeting.

Read More: Reko Diq project: Federal Cabinet okays payments for Chilean firm

Earlier in the day, the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting, chaired by Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, okayed strict action against social media accounts spreading disinformation on Pakistan’s economic situation.

During the meeting, the participants of the meeting deliberated on the elements that have been defaming country’s name on social media. The participants proposed to take action against those campaigning against Pakistan on social media.

Sources told ARY News that the civil and military leadership decided taking immediate action against social media accounts targeting the state of the country’s economy. The NSC meeting also decided to monitor social media accounts promoting the agenda of ‘anti-nationals’.

The participants also proposed taking strict action against violent activities of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Sources further claimed that the huddle also discussed role of enemies – including India – in terrorism and sabotaging the country.

Comments