NSC greenlights action against economic doomsayers

ISLAMABAD: The National Security Committee (NSC) meeting, chaired by Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, has okayed strict action against social media accounts spreading disinformation on Pakistan’s economic situation, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the NSC meeting – chaired by Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif – has taken key decisions on prevailing economic and security challenges

The meeting was attended by senior civil and military officials including Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir held at the Prime Minister’s House.

During the meeting, the participants of the meeting deliberated on the elements that have been defaming country’s name on social media. The participants proposed to take action against those campaigning against Pakistan on social media.

Sources told ARY News that the civil and military leadership decided taking immediate action against social media accounts targeting the state of the country’s economy. The NSC meeting also decided to monitor social media accounts promoting the agenda of ‘anti-nationals’.

The participants also proposed taking strict action against violent activities of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Sources further claimed that the huddle also discussed role of enemies – including India – in terrorism and sabotaging the country.

The national security committee (NSC) vowed that no one would be allowed to disturb country’s peace and stability. They also agreed to improve consultation with provinces for full implementation of National Action Plan (NAP).

In the last NSC meeting held on December 30, the National Security Committee (NSC) vowed to respond firmly to resurgent terrorism in the country and expressed the resolve that militants are enemies of Pakistan.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office said that the participants of the meeting reviewed the country’s economy and law and order situation in detail.

The forum expressed an unequivocal opinion that Pakistan’s national interests will not be compromised and no one will be allowed to harm national security.

“The basic interests of Pakistan’s survival, security, and development will be protected with great courage, consistency, and steadfastness.” The meeting expressed the resolve that militants are enemies of Pakistan.

“Entire nation is united on one narrative against terrorism and terrorists and those who challenge Pakistan will get a full-force response,” it added.

