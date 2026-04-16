Federal Constitutional Court gives landmark verdict in inheritance case

The Federal Constitutional Court of Pakistan on Thursday issued a landmark verdict in inheritance case in Punjab’s Wazirabad land dispute case, ARY News reported.

The FCC headed by Chief Justice Aminuddin Khan and comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi issued an important ruling in CPLA No. 3378 of 2022 concerning inheritance rights in a land settlement case from Mouza Dhanunkal, Tehsil Wazirabad.

The case centred on longstanding irregularities in revenue records, where the pre-deceased daughter, Sardar Begum, was not included in official inheritance documentation. As a result, she was deprived of her legal share, and her heirs were denied their rightful entitlement for decades.

During the proceedings, other legal heirs acknowledged that Sardar Begum was indeed the daughter of the deceased, strengthening the claim of her lineage.

In its judgment, the court ruled that the legal heirs of the pre-deceased daughter are entitled to the share that would have lawfully belonged to her under inheritance law.

The court further directed that Sardar Begum’s heirs be formally included as parties in the case. It also ordered a fresh review of previously finalised land distribution under consolidation schemes to ensure that the rightful share of excluded heirs is incorporated.

To ensure effective implementation of its directives, the court summoned the relevant consolidation officer, patwari, and tehsildar to appear at the next hearing to assist the court and confirm compliance with its orders.