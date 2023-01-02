Federal delegation to meet PPP leaders over MQM reservations

KARACHI: A delegation of the federal government will visit Bilawal House here to discuss over Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) reservations, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and senior leaders of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will attend the meeting.

According to sources, PPP’s legal team has been invited to Bilawal House with preparation over the issue.

The People’s Party leaders will hold a consultative session before meeting with the seven-membeer delegation of the federal government, sources said.

and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQMP) over ‘non-implementation’ of agreement, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

According to an early report, a delegation comprises of federal ministers Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafique and others – would arrive in Karachi to meet MQM-P and the PPP leadership.

Sources told ARY News that the PDM delegation would also meet PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari. The team would discuss reservations of the MQM-P.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has assured Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) of playing its role in implementation of an agreement signed with the PPP.

The assurance came during a telephonic conversation between PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq and Federal IT Minister Aminul Haque following the MQM-P leadership’s press conference in Karachi.

MQM-P has demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to complete new delimitation before the local government polls in Karachi and Hyderabad scheduled on January 15.

