Federal government notifies Anti-Rape special committee

Islamabad: The Law Ministry has issued a notification of the formation of an Anti-rape special committee., ARY News reported.

Former Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq would head the committee.

According to details, the anti-rape committee would work to counter rising rape cases, and sexual violence against children and provide legal assistance to victims of rape.

Former Senator Ayesha Farooq would be the Chairman of the special committee while Usama Malik would serve as the focal person of the committee.

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Mehnaz Akbar has also been nominated as a member of the committee.

In order to launch a crackdown against rife sexual abuse cases in the country, the government had put together a special 42-strong committee overseeing the implementation of the Anti-Rape Ordinance issued late last year.

The federal ministry of law has set up a 42-member committee putting Maleeka Bokhariof Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) in charge whose first session was held today to deliberate the ordinance.

TV anchor and senior journalist of ARY News Maria Memon has also been made part of the committee.

Also Read: Govt sets up committee for Anti-Rape ordinance implementation

The Anti-Rape ordinance was rolled out late last year after President Arif Alvi promulgated it to curb the incidence of sexual abuse in the country.

Comments