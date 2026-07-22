ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government has issued a notification revising the pay scales of government employees, ARY News reported.

The Federal Ministry of Finance introduced the revised Basic Pay Scales (BPS) 2026, replacing the 2022 pay structure.

Under these new scales, updated regulatory frameworks will go into effect immediately.

Under the revised structure:

Grade 1:

The minimum salary has increased to Rs 16,280 (up from Rs 13,550), while the annual increment has been raised from Rs 430 to Rs 520.

Grade 16:

The minimum salary is fixed at Rs 33,720, with the maximum reaching Rs 115,320. Grade 17: The initial basic pay for officers has been increased to Rs 54,140 from Rs 45,070.

Grade 22:

The minimum salary for top-tier officers is set at Rs 146,770, while the maximum basic pay is capped at Rs 293,350.