Govt announces Eid-ul-Adha holidays

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday announced three-day Eid-ul-Adha holidays from July 20 to 22.

Briefing the media after a meeting of the federal cabinet with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the cabinet approved a three-day holiday for Eid-ul-Adha that will be celebrated next week.

Earlier, sources said that the Interior Ministry had sent a summary to Prime Minister Khan, suggesting a three-day holiday for Eid-ul-Adha.

The first day of Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated across Pakistan on July 21 (Wednesday), Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad had announced on Saturday evening.