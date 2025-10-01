Federal govt 'decides' to address PPP's reservations

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to reconcile with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) following recent tensions, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Following Maryam Nawaz’s remarks in a public gathering, PPP stated walked outs from the National Assembly and Senate, demanding an apology.

According to insiders, the government has extended an invitation to PPP for talks, and a meeting between the two sides is scheduled for today.

A PPP delegation led by Naveed Qamar and Aijaz Jakhrani, among others, will meet Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar. The discussions will focus on pending matters as well as the situation arising from recent verbal exchanges.

Sources revealed that PPP will convey its reservations and complaints to the deputy prime minister, particularly regarding statements made by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The PPP delegation is also expected to raise demands for relief efforts concerning flood-affected communities, while highlighting challenges faced in Punjab.

Earlier, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari made it clear that CM Maryam Nawaz won’t apologize to anyone for her statement.

Read more: Maryam Nawaz won’t apologize to anyone, says Azma Bukhari

Reacting to the demand of PPP for apology, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said Maryam Nawaz will not apologize for her remarks during a recent public gathering.

She also referred to the Cholistan water canal issue, saying Punjab stepped back despite protests from Sindh. “PPP should focus on its own work and let PML-N do its job,” she asserted.

Bukhari strongly rejected calls for an apology from the Punjab CM. “Why should Maryam Nawaz apologize for working for the rights of Punjabis? People praise Lahore’s development, they should turn Karachi into Europe too.