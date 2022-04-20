Federal govt has lost majority in NA: Fawad Chaudhry

LAHORE: PTI leader and former information and broadcasting minister Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday said that the incumbent government has lost its majority after the death of MQM-P MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan and separation of BNP-Mengal from the alliance, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry demanded of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to immediately take vote of confidence from the National Assembly. “The ruling coalition now stands at 168 in contrast to 172 votes needed for having a majority in the House,” he said.

On April 11, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif was elected as 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan unopposed in a National Assembly session boycotted by former ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Panel of Chair member Ayaz Sadiq, who was chairing the session, announced that Mian Shehbaz Sharif received 174 votes while his opponent PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi received zero votes as PTI boycotted the session.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri was chairing the session when it started but soon after PTI’s prime minister candidate Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s speech, the Deputy Speaker left and PTI MNAs announced not only to boycott the election of prime minister but also announced to resign from National Assembly.

