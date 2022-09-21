Federal govt increases petrol price by Rs1.45 per litre

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has jacked up the petrol price by Rs1.45 per litre while kept the price of High Speed Diesel (HSD) unchanged.

As per the notification issued by the finance ministry, the price of light diesel has been reduced by Rs4.26 per litre while the price of kerosene oil was reduced by Rs8.30 per litre. The new prices came into effect at 12:00midnight (night between Sept 20 and Sept 21).

After the increase in price, new petrol price will be Rs237.43 per litre while price of High Speed Diesel will be remained unchanged and will be sold at Rs247.43 per litre.

The price of light diesel has been reduced by Rs4.26 per litre, after which the new price has been fixed at Rs197.28 per litre. The price of kerosene was reduced by Rs8.30 per litre, after which the new price will be Rs202.02 per litre.

Earlier, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail had said that the prices of petroleum products will witness a nominal change of Re0.08 per litre.

Speaking to a local TV channel on Saturday, the federal minister had said the petrol or diesel will either be increased or decreased.

