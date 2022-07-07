Federal govt promotes CEC Sikandar Raja’s wife

LAHORE: Rabab Sikandar, wife of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Raja Sultan, has been promoted to Chief Collector Customs, ARY News reported.

According to details, CEC’s wife Rabab Sikandar has been promoted from Directorate General (DG) of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Enforcement to Chief Collector Customs.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership had been accusing Chief Election Commissioner of obeying the orders of Hamza Shehbaz and Maryam Nawaz.

Earlier in the day, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan alleged Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) working with Hamza to ensure the victory of turncoats in the Punjab by-elections.

Addressing a mammoth public gathering in Sheikhupura, Imran Khan claimed ECP is biased and working with Hamza Shahbaz Sharif.

“Hamza Kukri listen, do whatever you want but turncoats cannot win the by-elections,” he was quoted as saying. He said the nation has rejected ‘imported government’.

